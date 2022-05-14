Moyale not underrating Sable, says coach Mwansa

Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa says his side will not underestimate Sable Farming as the two sides are set to meet in the Tnm Super League at Mpira Stadium this afternoon.

Sable have 5 points from 7 games and are on position 15, while Moyale are on position 10. They have played 10 games and have 10 points.

Sable dropped points last weekend against Rumphi away and will want to use home advantage over Moyale, while Moyale will need to maintain a winning record that they started last weekend against Karonga.

The battle of the teams in the first round of the league is getting hot as every team wants to finish in top 8, in order to be part of the Airtel top 8 this year.

In an interview, Moyale Barracks coach Prichard Mwansa said his side is ready as usual and wants to play for points

“Sable is also a good side and we won’t underrate them as we are playing away,” said Mwansa.

On his part, Sable Farming coach Joseph Malizani said he told his players to forget the past and focus on the future.

“We lost last game, this is another game all together and we will keep on fighting. The game against Moyale is another tough one but we are going to carry the day,” he said.