Govt asked to see youths as assets

Government has been asked to consider youths as assets and focus more on their welfare by allowing them to operate freely without any interference so that the youths can be creative enough to bring change in their communities.

This was said during launch of Youth Empowerment and Entrepreneurship Initiative by My Community, My Responsibility organization on Friday in Lilongwe.

The two-year-old organization which has been helping the elderly, single mothers, and street children is led by young people with different expertise who have joined together to achieve one dream of eradicating poverty and creating equal opportunities for children, youths, women and elderly in Malawi.

Speaking with reporters, Director of the Organization Brian Khembo said that the initiative aims at investing in the youths because the future of any country depends on young women and men.

Khembo added that entrepreneurship is important to economic development of the nation which also benefit the society and is greater in economies where entrepreneurs flexibly, develop their ideas and reap the rewards.

“It is our country and we are calling upon all well-wishers to support the initiative and help to reach out to the youths across the country. Currently the organization is having a lot of projects ready to be implemented but due to financial constraints, we are finding challenges in implementing the projects.

“If we want to change Malawi, let us view the youth as an investment tool like the way China is doing. China regards the youth as an investment tool a term coined as a demographic bonus to economic growth,” he said.

He went on to say that for past two years, they have been supporting children, elderly and single mothers in Blantyre, Zomba, Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

They have also been supporting 10 secondary schools and other 92 learners and are also focusing on resilience, adolescence mothers, HIV and AIDS, Human Rights, Corruption and other issues. among others.