I am open to constructive criticism — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says people in the country are free to provide his administration with constructive criticism and guidance on the most effective means of developing the country.

Speaking in Lilongwe on Sunday when he congregated at Nkhoma CCAP, Chakwera said acts of intimidation to those who provide criticism have no place in his administration saying he would not allow such under his watch.

“Malawi is a democratic country where people have the freedom of speech and association hence everyone is free to criticize and also provide my leadership some guidance as we work towards developing the country,” he said.

The President said he visited the church because he wanted to further cement government and the church’s relationship which he says dates back to 130 years ago.

He has since commended the CCAP Nkhoma synod for helping the country in the development of the health and education sectors through the different schools and hospitals it runs including the Nkhoma Synod University and Nkhoma Mission Hospital.

Moderator for CCAP Nkhoma Synod, Rev. Phillip Kambulire, thanked the President for choosing to pray at Nkhoma among the many churches pledging the church’s commitment in working with government in developing the health and education sectors.

By Nellie Kapatuka — Malawi News Agency

