Pastor Salanje associate pastor’s exit shocks followers

Pastor Khumbo Joram who was second in command at Pastor Hastings Salanje’s God’s Chapel Ministry Church says he got blessings from Salanje to leave the church and start his own church.

Joram who was once working with Pastor Salanje in South Africa as his official Associate Pastor and vice President of the church said he did not leave due to some issues as speculated on social media.

“I respect Pastor Salanje since he is a great man of God whom I have known since my childhood. He has supported me a lot and that I can’t just dump him anyhow,” he said.

Joram further said despite few challenges as a human being, he will continue to support Pastor Salanje when Salanje needs his support in future as he has established his new church.

One of the pastors who wrote on his Facebook page said it is time for Joram to do the work of God on his own because he has now graduated into a matured Pastor.

The pastor said: “We fathers don’t like our sons to graduate and be also on their own but we always want to own them forever.”

Some of the church members from Pastor Salanje’s church said Joram has always been there to help people spiritually and physically.

“He is a true man of God even here before he left the church a lot of us enjoyed his presence. We have no doubt that he will do excellently where he has gone,” said Thembile.