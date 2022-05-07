Unayo CRFA Division One League 2022 season to be launched today

By Sopani Ng’ambi

Unayo Central Region Football Association Division One League will be launched today at Ntcheu Secondary school football ground in Ntcheu.

This has come barely a week after Unayo Southern Region Football Association Division One League was launched at Mangochi Stadium last Saturday, where Onesimus closed off the game between Mpondasi United 1: 2 Balaka FC with a live performance of his Unayo soundtrack.

Today’s launch was revealed on Tuesday April 26, 2022 in Lilongwe when Central Region Football Association engaged representatives of the participating teams to discuss the way forward for the competition.

Obings Pirates, Dzenza FC, Young Professionals, Lizulu FC and Make Sure Pirates are some of the team expected to take part in the competition.

Speaking to one of the local online media houses, CRFA General Secretary Bernard Chiwiriwiri Harawa said that 24 teams from various districts in the country will participate in the competition and he urged the participants to avoid violence in the coming matches.

“We thank FAM for securing this sponsorship from standard Bank as it will help to develop our football from grass root and we are ready to run this league competitively,” said Harawa.

The league will be played in 3 zones and each zone comprises 8 teams in order to get two teams which will be promoted to Chipiku Division at the end of the season.

Standard Bank Malawi PLC announced the launch of The Unayo Regional Football League sponsorship valued at MK46 million in April. The champions in each Region will get K2million, the runners up, third place and fourth-quarter placed teams will get K1.5million, K1million and K750,000 respectively.

Best radio presenters, radio reporters, commentators, online reporters, social media reporters, photographers and TV reporters will each walk away with K75,000.00.