Chakwera vows to complete stalled projects

President Lazarus Chakwera has assured Malawians that his government will complete the projects started by previous administrations as he has done with Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) office complex.

Chakwera made the remarks on Friday during a development rally at Mitundu Primary School ground in Lilongwe. The rally was held after Chakwera officially launched the LUANAR building.

Chakwera admitted that his government has not yet started implementing any new projects but he said the projects will start soon.

The president said his vision is to see Malawi moving out of poverty and he called on all citizens to work together and hard to achieve this.

“The vision I have for the country cannot be achieved if we are lazy, not patriotic and jealousy,” he said.

The President also warned all people involved in frustrating his leadership through Affordable Inputs Programme such as Police, chiefs, vendors and some government officials that he will not let them free once caught during 2022/2023 season.

He also directed ministry of agriculture to start implementation of activities which can alleviate hunger in the country such as irrigation.

Speaking at the rally, Malawi Congress Party Central Regional Chairman Patrick Chilondola described the rallies by Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) officials which took place last week at Mgona in Lilongwe as an outbreak of division in the former ruling party.

He said what happened last week for two functions within the same party to hold rallies at the same venue within consecutive days is a sign that the division has reached a climax.

“The division within the party has shown the sign of complete fall of DPP because of the signs of the outbreak”, said Chilondola.

He said DPP has no experience in opposing the ruling party because it was used to be the ruling mafia hence failing to show unity.

He challenged officials from DPP that they should not be dreaming of bouncing back into power saying Malawians got tired of their leadership.

Among other people present during the rally were Ministers, deputy Ministers, speaker of National Assembly Catherine Gotani Hara, members of parliament, ward councillors, chiefs, party and government officials.