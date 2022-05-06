MCP MP cautions political aspirants

Member of Parliament for Ntcheu Central, Albert Mbawala of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has cautioned political aspirants that have began campaigning in the newly drafted constituencies to take heart and wait until the proposed areas are gazetted by Parliament.

Mbawala who is also Minister of Mining made the remarks on Wednesday in Ntcheu during a public hearing in the on going constituency and ward boundaries exercise by Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

“Some legislators and councillors are campaigning in the newly established constituencies, this is very wrong and can cause unnecessary fights. The constituency development fund -CDF that we are currently receiving is meant for the people who voted for us in 2019,” he said.

MEC Chairperson Justice Chifundo Kachale said the electoral body convened the meeting to get stakeholders views and reactions in the new draft maps for constituency and ward boundaries.

District Commissioner (DC) for Ntcheu, Francis Matewere has urged stakeholders to submit the final reservations on time.

MEC is proposing to come up with the final reservation by May 16, 2022

Reported by Maston Kaiya – Malawi News Agency