Former Homeland Security Minister Chazama arrested

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested former Minister of Homeland Security, Cecilia Chazama, over recruitment of 127 immigration assistants who did not qualify for the role.

ACB Principal Public Relations Officer, Egrita Ndala has said in a statement that Chazama has been arrested together with five others.

The others are Mr. Masauko Medi, former Director General of the Immigration

and Citizenship Services as well as Mr. Limbani Chawinga, Ms. Pudensiana Makalamba and Mr. Chandiwira Chidothe who are Immigration Officers.

Mr. Hilario Chimota, a former Principal Secretary for the Department of Human Resource Management and Development, has also been arrested.

Ndala said the bureau received a complaint that the Immigration Department in 2018 had recruited 210 immigration assistants who didn’t have the necessary qualifications.

However, the Bureau’s investigation established that the department recruited 127 immigration assistants who were not qualified.

Chazama who is also a former Member of Parliament served as Homeland Security Minister during the Peter Mutharika administration.