Soldiers face Bullets

Defending Champions Nyasa Big Bullets will play limping soldiers, Moyale Barracks, in the Tnm Super League at Mzuzu Stadium this afternoon.

Moyale are coming from a loss against Mafco while Bullets drew with Karonga United over the weekend.

Prichard Mwansa, Moyale Barracks coach, said the game is another uphill for his side because they lost their last game.

“It is another tough assignment and an uphill work, we are prepared as we always do, everyone is there except Black Alisen who is out still nursing the injury. It’s everyone’s wish to do better and tomorrow as Moyale will be victorious,” said Mwansa.

Nyasa Big Bullets Assistant coach Peter Mponda said Moyale always beat them in Mzuzu.

“We lost the previous game against Moyale through the goal that was scored by Lloyd Njaliwa. Even when they are not in form, Moyale at Mzuzu Stadium give us tough time but we will win game,” he said.

Bullets are on second position with 14 points, from 6 games while Moyale have 6 points from 7 games and are on 13th position.