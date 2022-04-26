Teenage rapper Pesty C committed suicide, Police say

Sixteen-year-old Peace Dickson, also known as Pesty C, hanged himself with a belt to the roof of his bedroom after he was criticised for alleged stealing behaviour, Police say.

Dickson died on Sunday evening, April 24, 2022 at Manase in Blantyre.

It is reported that on this particular day at around 10:00hrs, Dickson was reprimanded by his aunt whom he was staying with for his alleged stealing behaviour and was warned that he will be reported to Police.

“This did not go well with Dickson who went to his bedroom and hanged himself,” said Sergeant Aubrey Singanyama, Blantyre Police spokesperson.

The matter was reported to Manase Police Unit where officers rushed to the scene and took the body to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where Dickson was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Meanwhile, the dead body is at QECH Mortuary pending postmortem.

Police have since advised the public to desist from committing suicide as a solution to challenges in life but should seek help and counseling from Victim Support Unit, varios leaders and elders.

Peace Dickson hailed from Njobvu village in Traditional Authority Changata in Thyolo District.