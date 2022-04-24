32 injured after bus plunges into river in Dedza

About 32 people have sustained injuries following an accident involving a TAM-TAM bus which was coming from Dedza and going to Lilongwe.

The casualties are currently receiving treatment at Dedza District Hospital.

The accident has occurred near Kalinyeke Tollgate.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda says the accident happened when the bus belonging to TAM-TAM bus service which was on its way to Lilongwe applied emergency break to avoid hitting an unknown vehicle which was overtaking four vehicles.

The bus, which had 60 people on board, veered off the road and plunged into Namanyungwi River near Kalinyeke Tollgate.

Meanwhile, police are urging drivers to exercise extreme caution when driving their motor vehicles.