Ten man Rumphi United beat Civo

Rumphi United were reduced to ten men in the 49th minute but they held on and scored a late goal to beat Civo United at Rumphi Stadium on Sunday in the Tnm Super League.

United dominated much especially in the second half of the game than Civo who looked sharp in the first half.

Rumphi’s Gerald Ngwira was shown a red card on 49 minutes for dangerous play from Referee Misheck Juwa after serving another yellow card in the early minutes of the game.

Rumphi scored in the 92nd minute of the game through Trouble Kajani after Ernest Kakhobwe failed to control the ball from Chimwemwe Kaliyala’s freekick.

End of the game Rumphi United 1, Civo nil.

Elias Chirambo, head coach for Rumphi United, said he told his boys to believe themselves despite playing with a man down.

“I told my boys to work hard and the confidence that we gave them is what we did despite playing with one man down after Ngwira received a red card,” said Chirambo.

Civo coach, Franco Ndawa, said there are no excuses as they lost the game.

“Playing Hammers on Saturday and Rumphi on Sunday is just normal, there is no excuse but you saw how referee handled the game they fouled our goalkeeper and he said play on that’s very bad, all in all congrats to Rumphi,” said Ndawa.

Following the win, Rumphi United are on position 12 with 6 points while Civo have dropped to position 6 with 9 games after playing seven games.