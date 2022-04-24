Blantyre based artist Pesty C dies

Blantyre based teenage hip-hop artist, Peace Dickson also known as Pesty C, has died.

Reports indicate that Pesty C has committed suicide but Blantyre Police said they were yet to receive a report.

Musician Steve Spesho who has previously worked with Pesty C has confirmed the death of the 16-year-old in a social media post.

“SAD NEWS. One of the youngest talented artists I have worked with has passed away. Pasty-C,” Spesho said.

Another social media user, Petie Jay Musah said: “Rip to the best Artist I have ever seen in the world Aka Pesty C. Why so soon? Zulo l was with him lero kulibe if only l would now l would have give you that Blunt. Till we meet again bro. May Your Soul Rest in Peace Pesty C Aka Peace Dickson.”