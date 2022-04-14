One-year-old child murdered in Mzuzu

A one-year-old girl has been killed at Chibavi residential area in Mzuzu and postmortem indicates that she was strangled to death.

Mzuzu Police public relations officer , Paul Tembo, said the child was reported missing on Monday morning.

A search was conducted and her body was found in a shallow well for one of the houses in the neighborhood.

The child’s body was then taken to Mzuzu Central Hospital and postmortem has indicated that she died of suffocation from strangulation.

Tembo said Police have since launched a manhunt for suspects who are alleged to have murdered the child. If arrested, the suspects will answer the case of murder contrary to section 209 of the penal code.