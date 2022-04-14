Old Mutual Malawi commits to continue investing in young people through Mathematics Olympiad

As a way of continuing with its effort to impact a wider society, Old Mutual Malawi Ltd Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Ms. Edith Jiya has emphasised the company’s commitment to continue contributing to the country’s quest of raising innovative future leaders.

Ms. Jiya made the commitment when she virtually featured on a high level leadership conference called Unleashing Leadership Potential (ULP) on Thursday, 7 April, 2022 which was held under the theme “CEO of purpose”.

Jiya said one of the many transformative initiatives that the company is running is the Mathematics Olympiad which aims at encouraging secondary school students to embrace science subjects including Mathematics.

According to Jiya, Old Mutual is delighted to be part of the Mathematics Olympiad program for six consecutive years since it was resuscitated in 2015 in partnership with Mzuzu University, Malawi’s second public university.

“The Mathematics Olympiad has been a journey of grooming and investing in the minds, talents and skills of young mathematics students who many of whom have become remarkably influential individuals in our country and businesses too. Therefore, we are committed to continue with the program so that we keep instilling confidence in the youth for them to realise the potential they have” she said.

The competition attracts over 100 secondary schools annually and is designed to promote the preference of the science of mathematics at secondary level as a catalyst for development.

“We want to continue to position ourself (Old Mutual Malawi) as a leading responsible business which is socially conscious by honouring and respecting the expectations of people and society where we operate from” she said.

For 2022, the preliminary exams for the competition started early April in various selected clusters across the country.

Founded in 2010, Unleashing Leadership Potential (ULP) is a leadership development program aspiring to contribute and promote leadership development, the general welfare of the community, together with youth involvement and participation.

Other CEOs featured with Edith Jiya on 7 April 2022 included Adam Cracker of IQbusiness and Thabo Molekoa of Siemens Energy SA.