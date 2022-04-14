Govt seeks to fix broken systems in councils

Minister of Local Government, Blessings Chinsinga, says government plans to institute learning forums for stakeholders in the district and city councils in order to address challenges rocking service delivery in the councils.

Chisinga made the remarks in Lilongwe on Thursday during a press briefing under the banner Government Faces the Press.

“We have observed that the country’s councils are failing to provide quality service delivery due to the broken systems. We believe that the learning platform will help councils in sharing knowledge that would help to develop cities and towns according to their comparative advantages,” said Chinsinga.

The initiative aims at improving service delivery by, among others, addressing challenges of corruption and substandard infrastructures.

Minister of Information and Digitalisation who is also Government Spokesperson, Gospel Kazako, said various projects to develop secondary cities in the country are in the pipeline which he said would embrace national development inline with the MW2063.

Karonga, Liwonde, Luchenza, Nkhata-bay and Mangochi are among cities which will be developed.

By Lydia Bomani – Malawi News Agency