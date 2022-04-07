My administration will continue supporting women — Chakwera

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will continue appointing women in several top administrative positions and ensuring that women are supported in the country.

Chakwera made the remarks today after launching the High Level Dialogue on Generation Equality and Women Leadership Conference in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe.

“I have officially opened the High Level Dialogue on Generation Equality and Women Leadership Conference in Lilongwe.

“This is a platform that has attracted key women stakeholders across Africa and beyond to discuss and champion women issues in relation to the attainment of gender equality,” Chakwera said.

The Malawi president added that Malawi is a country where the contribution of women is highly evident especially at the highest pinnacle of administrative and political governance structures.

“Not only do we boast of eminent women leaders in higher echelons of social order, but we also celebrate millions of hardworking women who are toiling every day to make ends meet.

“My administration remains steadfast in supporting women initiatives through policy and legislative restructuring, political will and resource mobilisation to drive their socioeconomic growth,” he added.

Chakwera then urged Malawians to support his administration in empowering women.

“I implore upon every Malawian to subscribe to my administration’s policy direction of equipping our women with requisite skills, resources and goodwill for them to excel in all their respective undertakings,” Chakwera says.

The conference has brought together notable women in Africa including the former President of Liberia Ellen John Sirleaf who was the first elected female president on the continent and first female president of Malawi Dr Joyce Banda.

Former President of Central Africa Republic Catherine Samba Panza and Vice President of the Republic of Liberia Jewell Taylor are also in Malawi for the conference.