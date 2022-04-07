Sunbird in Zomba Mountain reafforestation drive

As one way of complementing Government’s efforts in planting more trees in the country, Sunbird Tourism has adopted a section of Zomba mountain forest and planted about 3,600 indigenous trees.

The event took place recently with the support from the Department of Forestry which is responsible for the management of the Zomba Mountain Forest Plantation.

Speaking in an interview after the exercise, Head of Operations for Sunbird Hotels and Resorts Oswald Bwemba said Zomba Mountain is home to the Sunbird Ku Chawe which sits on the rim of the Seven thousand feet Zomba plateau commanding one of the most compelling views in Malawi.

He added that the mountain is a rare Eco-Tourism treasure for Malawi, and as such dedicated reforestation efforts will ensure that the beauty and attraction of the Mountain Forest Plantation is maintained.

Bwemba said the mountain forest offers access to an unparalleled high tropical micro-climate and a huge bio-diversity of bird life and they will take care of it for the next 10 years.

“The adoption of the assigned lot on the mountain for the next ten years, and tree planting exercise done today, is a demonstration of our commitment to green initiatives for sustainable tourism and taking care of mother nature as a way of giving back to the community whose lives depend on the eco-system of the forest through our Corporate Social Responsibility strategy under the pillar of environmental enrichment.

“It is also in our singular interest to ensure that the Forest is well reforested and managed as it is a source of unique tourism products, under the Eco- Tourism theme, and provides Sunbird Ku Chawe a captivating mix of serenity and exclusivity,” he said

Sunbird Hotels and Resorts is Malawi’s leading hotel chain with 9 properties including four city hotels in all three regions of Malawi namely; Sunbird Capital, Sunbird Mount Soche, Sunbird Lilongwe, and Sunbird Mzuzu, three popular beach resorts along Lake Malawi namely; Sunbird Waterfront, Sunbird Livingstonia, Sunbird Nkopola, a beachside Inn on the northern lakeshore, Sunbird Chintheche, and an iconic mountain resort in the former capital city of Zomba; Sunbird Kuchawe.