Devotion: Listen to the Holy Spirit

Acts 13:2 “As they served the Lord and fasted, the Holy Spirit said, “Separate Barnabas and Saul for me, for the work to which I have called them.”

One of the key reasons we add fasting to our prayer life is that we should tune our spirit to the voice of the Holy Spirit. The voice of the Holy Spirit is the key to success in our lives.

That is why you must have time to pray and fast so that the Holy Spirit can help you in the direction of what you must start or stop doing in your life. There are always things you must start doing and things you should stop doing. Stopping doing certain things doesn’t always mean they are wrong but possibly because there are better options available to give you better results than what you are getting now.

Luke 4:2 “for forty days, being tempted by the devil. He ate nothing in those days. When they were completed, he was hungry.”

Jesus was led by the Spirit into the wilderness. He was about to start His ministry and He had to prepare for the work ahead. He knew that prayer and fasting is good for the preparation of the work of ministry ahead and therefore He did not see it as a punishment.

Learn to appreciate the leading and teaching of the Spirit. Yield yourself to the Holy Spirit. Take time for prayer and fasting. It’s not an option for a Christian to pray and fast. It’s a must for a Christian to do it. No strong Christian can live without it.

See how Jesus came out from there. Luke 4:14-15 “Then Jesus returned in the power of the Spirit to Galilee, and news of Him went out through all the surrounding region. And He taught in their synagogues, being glorified by all.”

Position yourself to listen to the voice of the Spirit for greater glory. Have time to pray and fast and see the greater results.

CONFESSION (SAY IT ALOUD)

I am led by the Spirit. I will never resist His leading. He leads me to the best places for my current and future assignments. I will always yield to His leading. In Jesus Name. Amen.

+265888326247 +265 882 78 52 89