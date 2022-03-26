Super League: Moyale Barracks register first win of the season

A goal from the penalty spot gave Moyale Barracks a 1-0 win over Civil Service United at Mzuzu Stadium this afternoon, the Soldier’s first win in the Tnm Super League this season.

Both sides got chances in the early stages of the game but there was no goal until in the 21st minute when Referee Misheck Juba awarded penalty to the soldiers after Walusungu Mdoka was fouled in the box.

Black Aliseni made no mistake by beating Civil service goalkeeper Kakhobwe to give Moyale the lead.

In the second half, both teams made some changes but they failed to put the ball behind the net and Moyale walked away with all three points.

In post-match interview, Moyale Barracks Coach Prichard Mwansa said he was happy though they didn’t play as Moyale.

“Every coach wants to win and collect points so today we managed to collect maximum points though we didn’t play as a team especially in the last 15 minutes where we were misplacing passes. During our next training we will polish up some mistakes we spotted today as we are preparing to play with TN Stars next weekend,” said Mwansa

On his part, Civil United coach Franco Ndawa said losing is part of the game.

“In football we expect three things that is to win, to lose and to draw so congrats to Moyale Barracks for today’s winning, that is part of football,” said Ndawa

The result means both teams got 3 points each from two games so far played in the Tnm Super league 2022 season.

Tomorrow, Mzuzu based Ekwendeni Hammers will play Mafco fc at Mzuzu Stadium in the second week of the elite league.