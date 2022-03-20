Devotion: Backslider Come Back

Jeremiah 3:22 ”Return, you backsliding children, I will heal your backsliding.”

God loves even the backsliders and wants to heal them from their backsliding state. So if you find yourself in a situation where your Christian life has been compromised, the best action is to go back to your first love. The devil loves people to run away from God.

Luke 15:8 “Or what woman, if she had ten drachma coins, if she lost one drachma coin, would not light a lamp, sweep the house, and seek diligently until she found it?”

The Bible tells us the woman had 10 coins. Then one of it was lost. She did everything to recover it. That is the same as the Father. He is still looking for the one lost amongst us. Let us also help our heavenly Father bring back the lost to Him. He wants them and is not declared them enemies.

As a prodigal son was celebrated when he returned back, so is a backslider who returns back to the Father. He is celebrated. So let’s make heaven happy, pray for the backsliders and also reach out to them to come back to the house.

Believers should learn to accommodate those who were once backsliders. There is still a room for them in their Father’s house. Don’t behave like an elder brother of the prodigal son. Let’s join the celebration party for the backslider who comes back to the house.

CONFESSION

I am a Child of God. I will dwell in the House of my Father all the days of my life. In Jesus Name. Amen

