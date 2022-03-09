Britain’s Queen recognizes 25-year-old Malawian teacher Temwani Chilenga

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II has recognised 25-year-old primary school teacher Temwani Chilenga who uses her own money as well as donations to help homeless and orphaned children and run a free nursery school.

Temwani has become the 217th Commonwealth Point of Light in honour of her exceptional voluntary service for providing shelter, uniforms, learning materials and food, providing four water points around the school where she works to alleviate the water problem and running a free nursery school. She reaches out to nearly one hundred children.

When receiving her award, Temwani Chilenga expressed gratitude to the Queen for recognizing her work.

“I am so excited that Her Majesty The Queen has recognised my work. The recognition means so much to me and it’s a big way of showing love, encouragement and support,” she said.

For his part, the British High Commissioner to Malawi David Beer extended his congratulations to Temwani for the award and for the recognition from Her Majesty The Queen.

Beer said Temwani’s acts of kindness are supporting one of the UK’s top priorities in Malawi which is that every child enjoys a quality education.

“Coming on International Women’s Day, this should spur all of us to do more to educate and empower women and girls,” he said.

The Queen as Head of Commonwealth is thanking inspirational volunteers across the 54 Commonwealth nations such as Temwani, for the difference they are making in their communities and beyond, to help inspire others to make their own contribution to tackling some of the greatest social challenges of our time.