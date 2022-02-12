Red Lions has new executive committee

By Raphael Likaka

Super League side, Red Lions Football Club, has a new committee and its chairperson Lt. Colonel Dr. Geoffrey Ndekha says it his desire to see Red Lions winning this year’s Super League and be the champions in other competitions.

Accepting his new position as Red Lions Football Club chairperson, Ndekha said he will ensure that the club mobilises adequate financial resources and players to capable of playing competitive football in case other players are called for official duties outside the country

Speaking after the elections at Cobbe Barracks in Zomba, the team’s advisor Lt. Colnel Grey Maluwa wished the newly elected committee all the success as it spurs the team forward and further advised the committee to work as a team to ensure the club’s success.

“Let me appeal to you Lt. Colnel Dr. Jeofry Ndekha and your entire committee to work together and let there be no divisions among you because people are expecting good results,” said Lt. Colnel Maluwa.

He also told the new committee that the Army Commander, General Vincent Nundwe and other high ranking officers were looking forward to see Red Lions emerging champions of the Super League.

” I would like to see Red Lions which is a top club in the Malawi Defence Force to reclaim its past glory. We all know that the club produced top class players such as Wilfred Nyalugwe, Collins Thewe, Davie Chilewani, Davie Banda among others,” her said.

He added that it was his hope that the club will do better this year by becoming champions and maintaining the winning trend.

The committee is as follows;

Vice chairperson, Captain Joseph Kang’ombe

General Secretary; Major Francis Chalulu

Vive General Secretary; Frank Kayanula

Treasurer; Sergeant, Wakisa Kaisi

Publicity Secretary: Sergeant Peter Matola Chitsulo

Vice Publicity Secretary; Joy Khakona Yoneco fm sports reporter

Marketing Manager; Mwisho Kapanga

Vice Marketing Manager; Felister Kayamba

Committee members;

Warrant Officer Class 2, Jolon Moses, Richard Lowole, Stanford Phekani, Glyn Chitenje, Warrant Officer Gowa

(Retired)

The club also has a board of directors as follows: Professor, Alfred Ntenje, Vice Chancellor of the. University of Malawi, Justice Zione Ntaba, Judge off the High Court, Lawyer Gustav Kaliwo and Lawrence Bisika.

Red Lions is based in Zomba at the Cobbe Barracks and is regarded as a top club among all the Football Clubs under the Malawi Defence Force.