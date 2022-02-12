Finca donates to Chikwawa flood victims

One of Malawi’s financial service providers, Finca Malawi, has donated assorted relief items to flood victims at Nchalo in Chikwawa district.

Speaking at a donation ceremony at Green Bank Camp in Nchalo on Thursday, Finca Malawi Marketing Manager Takondwa Chirwa said the institution thought of making the donation upon learning the effects of the floods which were a result of cyclone Ana.

Chirwa said the donation comprises of 900 bags of 5kgs maize flour, 45 bales of Illovo sugar and 1000 packets of water guard with all these costing the money lending institution K2.5 million.

The marketing manager further said Finca Malawi believes in alleviating poverty in the country and one way of doing so is reaching out to people who are suffering hence the donation.

“As Finca Malawi, one of your mission is to alleviate poverty and when we heard that people in Nchalo and other areas were affected by the floods which took place from 24th to 26th of January, we were touched and though of coming and give some relief items to the victims.

“We identified this camp through DODMA via our Nchalo branch which has close to 1000 customers and some of the customers have also been affected by the floods and that’s why we are here today,” said Chirwa.

She encouraged the flood victims to remain strong and focused despite losing some of their relatives and other belongings and she also asked the corporate world to join hands in bailing out flood victims countrywide.

Reacting to the donation, chairperson for Green Bank Camp Sydney Mindozo, said the donation is so timely claiming some of the victims have been spending nights on empty stomach since their belongings were washed away by the devastating floods.

Mindozo who thanked Finca Malawi for the gesture, said the camp has 710 households and a total population of 2972 people and further said amongst the population there are 313 breastfeeding mothers and 65 pregnant women.

“First of all we would want to thank Finca Malawi for remembering our camp. The camp consists of people from 10 villages and most of them have been sleeping on empty stomach,” reacted Mindozo.

He, however, appealed to the corporate world to also think of providing shelter materials claiming they are sleeping on a bare ground without tents.