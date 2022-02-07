Fire damages office at Kanyerere Primary School in Rumphi

Fire damaged an office and destroyed various property including textbooks at Kanyerere Primary School on Sunday.

Joseph Mulagha who is the Headteacher at the school said he was alerted by his deputy that the office had caught fire.

The two rushed to the scene to put out the fire but nothing was salvaged from the blaze. The fire destroyed school records and some textbooks kept in the office.

The matter was reported to Bolero Police Unit and officers visited the scene.

Meanwhile, Police investigations are underway to establish cause of the inferno and total damaged school materials