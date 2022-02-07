Govt issues flood warning for North, Central Malawi

The Ministry of Water and Sanitation has warned that floods could hit several areas in the Central and Northern Regions of the country.

The Ministry has issued a statement dated 6 February, 2022 and signed by Principal Secretary in the Ministry Mr Magwira.

The warning follows a forecast by Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services that the Congo air mass coupled with the InterTropical Convergence Zone will be influencing the weather over Central and Northern Regions of Malawi thereby causing more rains associated with thunderstorms over the areas.

According to the Ministry, the rains will likely cause flooding in rivers such as Songwe, South Rukuru and Lufilya in Karonga; Kasitu and South Rukuru in Rumphi; Bua, Dwangwa and Dwambazi in Nkhotakota as well as Lingadzi, Linthipe and Lifidzi in Salima.

A number of low lying areas of rivers in lakeshore areas of Karonga, Rumphi, Nkhatabay, Nkhotakota and Salima as well as urban areas of Lilongwe along Lingadzi and Mchesi rivers are also expected to be hit by floods.

“The ministry is therefore advising the general public to refrain from settling in, cultivating along the said areas during the rain and crossing the flooded areas and to be alert when visiting the areas,” reads part of the statement.

The warning comes after floods induced by Moderate Tropical Storm ANA hit districts in the Southern Region, leaving over 30 people dead and displacing thousands of families. The floods also cut off roads and damaged hydropower stations.