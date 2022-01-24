Chakwera dissolves cabinet

President Lazarus Chakwera has dissolved his cabinet, saying the move is a demonstration of his resolve to confront all forms of lawless conduct by public officials.

Chakwera made the announcement during a national address tonight.

“I have dissolved my entire Cabinet effective immediately, and all the functions of Cabinet revert to my office until I announce a reconfigured Cabinet in two days,” said Chakwera.

He added that the reconfigured Cabinet will not include the current Minister of Lands Kezzie Msukwa who is accused of receiving millions in bribes. The president wants Msukwa to be allowed to answer the corruption charges he is facing in court and clear his name there.

According to Chakwera, he has made the decision to fire Msukwa following submission of an official Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) report on the charges the Minister is facing.

The dissolved cabinet was Chakwera’s first since he was elected President in 2020.

There have been allegations of corruption against several members of the cabinet over the past months. Last year Chakwera was forced to fire the then Minister of Labour Ken Kandodo and the then Minister of Energy Newton Kambala following accusations of abuse of office.