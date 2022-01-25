Govt suspends classes in Southern Region

Government through Ministry of Education has suspended classes in districts in the Southern Region due to floods.

This has been communicated in a statement released yesterday and signed by Secretary for Education Chikondano Mussa.

Mussa said that due to the Tropical Cyclone Ana warning released by the Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services, learners in all education institutions in the region should stay away from school.

“For those in boarding schools, students should stay indoors. This is a measure to preserve life,” she said.

The Department of Climate Change and Meteorological Services said yesterday that Moderate Tropical Storm ANA was likely to enter Malawi tomorrow through Zomba, Mulanje and Phalombe districts.

Heavy rains hit many areas in the Southern Region yesterday, causing floods which washed away bridges and led to a national blackout.