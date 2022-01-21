Man sentenced to 14 years in prison for raping child

The Blantyre First Grade Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour for raping a child.

Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda identified the man as Alex Chemale and he was convicted of the offence of Defilement which is contrary to section 138 (1) of the penal code.

The court heard through State Prosecutor Assistant Superintendent Lyson Chavinda that on November 21, 2021, at around 6 o’clock in the evening, Alex Chemale sexually abused the child in a toilet which is near his shop at Chemusa in Blantyre.

The two were seen entering into a toilet by a man who also happened to be entering a bathroom nearby.

Since the two took long before coming out, the witness became suspicious and decided to follow them.

He cornered them after they had committed the act and as they were about to leave the toilet.

After the suspect failed to give satisfactory response, the witness shouted for help and people managed to apprehend the suspect.

Medical examination results indicated that the girl was indeed defiled.

The suspect was later charged with defilement and taken to court. He pleaded not guilty in court prompting the state to parade Four witnesses who all testified against him.

In submission, Assistant Superintendent Chavinda pleaded with the court to consider giving the suspect a stiff sentence considering the nature and seriousness the offence.

Passing judgment, First Grade Magistrate Mphalulo Fatch concurred with the state by indicating that the offence which was committed carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment.

Therefore, Magistrate Mphalulo Fatch sentenced Alex Chemale to 14 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Alex Chemale hails from Makanjira village in the area of Traditional Authority Kuntaja in Blantyre.