Lightning kills two in Mchinji

Two people died in Mchinji yesterday after lightning struck them while they were in their house.

The lightning also struck three other persons and they have been admitted to Kapiri Mission Hospital.

Station Officer for Mchinji police, Charles James Mpezeni said the five people, including a 24-year-old woman and children under 13-years-old, were in the house shelling groundnuts at Wilima village, Sub-Traditional Authority Kambuwe.

At the time, it was raining heavily and when lightning struck, they collapsed. The victims were taken to Kapiri Mission Hospital where two died upon arrival while the others were admitted.