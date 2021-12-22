Blantyre police refute report about raiders at Stella Maris

Police in the commercial city of Blantyre have refuted social media reports that travellers are being robbed of their treasures by criminals at Stella Maris in Blantyre.

A post which is making rounds on social media indicates that during dusk there are people at Stella Maris, dressed in police uniforms, armed with fire arms and robbing people of money and other belongings.

The post further indicates that one of the travelers was this week attacked by the raiders and was robbed about K250,000 a development which has brought fear amongst Blantyre residents who uses the road.

However, Blantyre police public relations officer Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza has described the reports as fake claiming no any police formation in the city has received a complaint on the matter.

“Police in Blantyre informs residents and Malawians in general to disregard a fake warning alert circulating on social media that travellers are being robbed of their treasures at Stella Maris during dusk.

“The post which has no basis, is only meant to instill fear in the city residents. Inquiries have been made and no such report has been recorded at any police formation of present,” said Mchiza.

He, however, said that as one way of dealing with any form criminal elements during this festive season, police visibility has been enhanced in the city and all other districts.

Sub Inspector Mchiza has since urged Malawians to work with the police in ensuring that there are safer communities during the festive season and beyond.