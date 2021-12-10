Hospital attendant in cooler for drug theft

Police in Chitipa have arrested a 42-year-old hospital attendant identified as Sister Mbeye for stealing drugs at Chitipa District Hospital.

The suspect is alleged to have stolen the drugs on 7th December, 2021.

Chitipa police station deputy public relations officer sub-inspector Hope Nyalinyali said facts of the case are that security guards manning the main entrance at Chitipa District Hospital were suspicious with Sister Mbeye and they decided to search her bag.

Nyalinyali said when the search was conducted, the security guards found assorted drugs in her laptop bag namely; paracetamol, cotrimozazole and artesum.

Thereafter, the security guards reported the matter to police who rushed to the scene and arrested the suspect.

According to Nyalinyali, Mbeye has been charged with the offence of theft contrary to section 278 of the penal code and the suspect will appear in court soon.

Sister Mbeye aged 42, hails from Namuyemba village in Traditional Authority Mwaulambia in Chitipa district.