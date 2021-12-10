Malawi investigating claims of fraud in issuance of COVID certificates

Malawi Ministry of Health is investigating allegations of corruption and fraud over issuance of negative COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

Secretary for Health Dr. Charles Mwansambo has said this in a statement released this afternoon.

The statement is in response to audios circulating on social media alleging that there is fraud and corruption at the Community Health Sciences Unit (CHSU). In the audios, the whistle-blower alleges fraud and corruption surrounding the issuance of negative COVID-19 tests and COVID-19 vaccination certificates.

“The Ministry treats this matter seriously and has instituted an internal investigation. The Ministry also welcomes investigations by the Anti-Corruption Bureau, to which the whistle-blower claims to have registered a complaint.

“The Ministry of Health always ensures that COVID-19 test results and vaccination certificates issued are authentic and reliable in line with international standards. If the investigation uncovers any wrongdoing, the Ministry will not hesitate to take corrective action and will update the public accordingly,” said Mwansambo.

CHSU is one of the main laboratories and hospitals providing COVID-19 PCR tests, particularly for people looking to travel.