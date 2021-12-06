Three jailed for stealing goat in Dowa

Dowa First Grade Magistrate’s Court sitting at Msongandeu Court on Friday sentenced three men to 18 months imprisonment with hard labour each for stealing a goat valued at K35,000.

The court through state prosecutor Sergeant Regina Namakhwa heard that the convicts Stanley Daniel, 23, Aron Pilirani, 29 and Sungeni Dyson, 29, on November 29 2021 at Chilewende Village in Dowa District stole one goat valued at K35 000 belonging to Matias Chimtokoma.

Appearing before court, the convicts pleaded guilty to charges of stealing a goat which is contrary to Section 281 of the Penal Code.

In her submission, state prosecutor Sergeant Regina Namakhwa asked the court to mete out a stiff punishment to the offenders to send a warning to others with similar intentions.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Amran Phiri concurred with the state’s submission and slapped them with 18 months imprisonment with hard labour each.

Both convicts come from Mateketa Village in Traditional Authority Chiwere in Dowa District.