Man killed at a drinking joint in Mangochi

Police in Mangochi district have arrested Timothy Mulewa, 45, who is suspected to have hacked Batson Champion, 32, to death with a Panga knife at a drinking joint.

Publicist for the Police Station Amina Tepani Daudi said the incident happened on Sunday at Kanyenga Village, Traditional Authority Nankumba in Mangochi.

Daudi added that Champion (now deceased) was coming from some errands with his Panga knife and joined the suspect and other villagers whom he found drinking local beer (Kachasu) within the village.

“For unknown reasons, it is alleged that the suspect snatched Champion’s panga knife and a wrangle erupted between them after Champion demanded to have his panga knife back a thing which annoyed the suspect,” he explained.

Instead, the suspect hacked his friend on the right hand with the same panga knife.

Champion was rushed to Koche Health Centre where death was pronounced upon arrival due to severe loss of blood.

The suspect was apprehended by members of the community who handed him over to police.

Meanwhile, Mulewa has been charged with murder which contravenes section 209 of the Penal Code. He will appear before court soon.

Timothy Mulewa hails from Mpaniha Village, Traditional Authority Nkhumba in Phalombe.