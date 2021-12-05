Young man dies after Malawi Defence Force vehicle hits minibus

A 21-year-old man has died while 12 others have sustained injuries after a Malawi Defence Force (MDF) tipper hit a minibus today at around 7 o’clock in the morning at South Lunzu primary school along Blantyre-Machinjiri road .

The deceased has been identified as Lawrence Baluwa who hailed from Kalimanjira village in the area of Traditional Authority Makwangwala in Ntcheu district.

The accident involved a Malawi Defence Force tipper, registration number MDF 4460 Power Star, which was carrying quarry stones and was coming from Area 5 direction heading towards Luwanda trading centre and a Hiace minibus registration number BM 4109 which had 12 passengers on board also heading the same direction.

According to Ndirande Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Kelvin Nyirenda, when the tipper arrived at South Lunzu primary school, it developed a mechanical fault resulting into a malfunctioning brake system.

The driver lost control of the vehicle and ended up hitting the minibus at the back causing it to overturn.

The tipper proceeded to Luwanda trading centre where it rested on a shop building.

Due to the impact, Baluwa sustained severe head injuries and was pronounced dead upon arrival at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital while the other 11 passengers and the driver sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment at the same hospital.

The minibus has been extensively damaged while the tipper has its front windscreen, bumper, headlamp and indicator damaged. The shop has its front part damaged.