Girl, 11, gives birth after being raped by stepfather in Malawi

An 11-year-old girl who was raped by her stepfather has given birth at Dedza District Hospital.

Local media reports indicate that the girl is currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

The girl-child was sexually abused on several occasions by her stepfather. According to the child’s grandmother, the man who is also a witchdoctor used to threaten the girl that he would kill her if she revealed about the sexual abuse.

The issue was only revealed after the girl got pregnant and the man was arrested by Malawi Police, the grandmother said.