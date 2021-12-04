Bullets hand hapless Wanderers 4-1 defeat to reach Airtel Top 8 final

Babatunde Adepoju turned against his old club when he scored four goals to inspire Nyasa Big Bullets FC to a comfortable 4-1 victory over cross-town rivals Mighty Wanderers in the semifinals of the 2021 Airtel Top 8 Cup played at Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

It was a sweet revenge for Bullets who lost 1-0 to their rivals in the Super League match two months ago.

From the word go, Bullets meant business as they attacked from all cylinders through Misheck Selemani, Lanjesi Nkhoma, Babatunde and Chimwemwe Idana but the Nomads’ defence stood firm to protect William Thole in goal for the visitors.

In the 12th minute, Selemani dribbled past Stainley Sanudi into the box before releasing a shot which missed Thole’s goal post with an inch for a goalkick.

Moments later, Thole was called into action moments later when he produced a fantastic save to deny Babatunde from scoring to concede a corner kick but Yunus Sherrif cleared the ball to safety for a throw in.

At the other end, Ted Sumani released Yamikani Chester to the left flank who wasted no time by sending a dangerous ball into the box but Francis Nkonda blasted his effort over the cross bar when the goalkeeper was already beaten in the line of duty.

In the 23rd minute, Bullets were awarded a penalty by referee Alfred Chilinda following a handball from Alfred Manyozo Junior.

In the 24th minute, Babatunde stepped up to score past Thole, 1-0.

But ten minutes later, Wanderers levelled the scoreline in the 34 minute through a Ted Sumani’s well taken corner kick, 1-1.

The two teams went to the dressing room locked at 1-1.

Bullets started the second half just as they did with the first, as Babatunde restored their lead in the 51st minute with a simple tap-in from a rebound following Alick Lungu’s well taken freekick which had hit the upright, 2-1.

Coach Kalisto Pasuwa made his first substation in the 58th minute when Bright Munthali replaced Paul Kansungwi whilst Wisdom Mpinganjira and Felix Zulu came in for Ted Sumani and Aubrey Maloya.

Wanderers had an opportunity to equalize in the 59th minute through a freekick which was wasted by Nyangulu inside the penalty box.

And in 61st minute, Babatunde completed his first hat-trick in Bullets’ colors when he headed in from a Lanjesi Nkhoma’s brilliant cross to make it 3-1.

Bullets were still coming wave after wave to add more goals to their name and Chimwemwe Idana should have added his name to the score list when he received a million-dollar pass from Selemani inside the six yard box but the midfielder shot straight at Thole.

Bullets made another change in Precious Phiri who replaced Nkhoma to the right flank of the field.

The job was completed in the 76th minute when a long ball from the midfield caught Peter Cholopi napping in the line of duty, forcing Thole to leave his goal area only to be outsmarted by Babatunde who headed over the goalkeeper into an empty net, 4-1.

In the 82nd minute, Pasuwa brought in Chiukepo Msowoya and Yamikani Fodya for Selemani and Babatunde whilst Misheck Botomani replaced Mkonda for the Nomads.

Moments after coming in, Msowoya almost found the back of the net in the 84th minute when he was found unmarked closer to the penalty box but his effort went wide off Thole’s goal post and that was all for the day as Bullets hammered Wanderers 4-1 to advance to their second final appearance in the Airtel Cup.

After scoring four goals, Babatunde Adepoju was named man of the match. He becomes the first striker to score four goals in a Blantyre derby.

Bullets will wait for the winner between Civil Sporting Club and Silver Strikers FC.