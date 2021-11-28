Police Commissioner says God has been Malawi Police’s greatest partner for 100 years

Northern Region Police Commissioner Richard Luhanga says God has been the greatest partner of the Malawi Police Service (MPS) since the police service was established 100 years ago.

Commissioner Luhanga said this during special prayers held to commemorate 100 years of the MPS. The prayers were conducted on November 25, 2021 at Northern Region Police Headquarters ground in Mzuzu.

“Throughout this journey, God has been our greatest partner,” he emphasized.

He then encouraged police officers to continue working hard.

“I urge you to work hard and pray to God for the good of our organization,” he said.

Luhanga observed that for police officers to succeed in whatever they do, be it operational or personal/household development, there’s need for mindset change where they choose to do things differently.

On his part, Reverend Julius Siwinda (Superintendent) who is Chaplain at the National Police Headquarters, said police work is very demanding and stressful at times hence need for God’s intervention.

He echoed Luhanga’s sentiments that for police officers to succeed, God must be involved. He further called on officers to ensure they have adequate time with their families apart from working hard at office.

“I call upon you to make up time with your families to build strong family bonds and love,” he said.

Siwinda then commended the Inspector General of the MPS for supporting such gatherings which he noted are very important both for the spiritual and physical wellbeing of police officers.

During the gathering, prayers were made for the next 100 years of MPS, and for fallen police officers who died in line of duty.

The pre-centenary cerebration prayers brought together police officers and their spouses from police stations across the Northern Region.