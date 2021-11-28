Our goal is to bring AFCON to Malawi – Msungama

Minister of Sports Ulemu Msungama says the Flames are going to the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) with the ultimate goal of winning the competition.

Malawi will participate at AFCON tournament for only the third time in history and in the 2021 tournament they are in the same group as Guinea, Senegal and Zimbabwe.

Last night, President Lazarus Chakwera held a Fundraising Dinner for the Flames at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the event, Msungama said it is very possible for the Flames to win the competition.

“Our ultimate goal is to make sure that we bring the cup and it very possible,” said Msungama. “It is the dream of every Malawian that we do not just participate in the competition, but we should be able to bring the trophy to this country.”

He then encouraged Malawians to support the Malawi National Football Team during the tournament.

In his speech, Chakwera noted that Malawi was in the past know for its winning habit. He mentioned CECAFA Cup triumphs 1978, 199 and 1988. He added that the Flames also won silver and bronze medals in international competitions on several occasions in the past.

“The time has come for us as a national to reclaim that winning mindset,” said Chakwera.

Speaking on behalf of his teammates, Flames Vice Captain John Banda thanked the President for hosting the Flames.

“As Players we are excited that we are going to the AFCON and we are going to compete. We will do the country proud.

“Once again let me apologise to the President and all Malawians for our poor performance in the just ended FIFA World Cup. We have learnt and will work on our shortfalls at the AFCON,” said Banda.

During the event, K21million was raised through auction of tables for those sitting with the President and Vice President.

The 2021 AFCON will be held from Sunday, January 9, 2022 to Sunday Feb 6, 2022 in Cameroon.