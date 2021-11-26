Protesters march against cost of living in Lilongwe

Malawi Police today fired teargas in Lilongwe to stop anti-government protests aimed at demonstrating against the rising cost of living in Malawi.

During the protests, some protesters broke into shops and a filing station where they stole property.

The protesters this morning gathered at Lilongwe Community Ground to get ready for the march to Lilongwe District Council offices.

Police blocked the protesters claiming that city authorities were yet to confirm if the protests had been given a go-ahead despite the High Court on Thursday allowing organisers to proceed.

Protesters insisted on going ahead with the march and a few minutes after the march started, Police fired teargas at the protesters as they were around Mchesi.

The protesters later regrouped but police also fired teargas after some protesters started burning tyres on a road.

At this time, many shops in Lilongwe including at Area 3 Market had been closed.

Some of the protesters broke into a liquor store and a filing station near Lilongwe Hotel where they stole items.

In spite of the teargas and acts of violence, protesters marched to Lilongwe District Council where they delivered a petition to District Commissioner Lawford Palani.

In the petition, the protesters are demanding President Lazarus Chakwera to find solutions to rise in prices of goods within 14 days.

Protesters also want Government to arrest people accused of corruption.

Meanwhile, Kalindo has faulted Malawi Police for firing teargas at the unarmed protesters.

He has since called for resignation of the Inspector General of Police George Kainja and Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda over the ‘unprofessional act’.

Kalindo also organised similar demonstrations in Blantyre last week.