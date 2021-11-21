New Rotary Club launched in Lilongwe

A new Rotary Club called Rotary Club of Lilongwe City Centre has been commissioned where among other things members have pledged to focus on various charity works targeting both education and health sectors in the country.

Speaking during the commissioning of the club at Capital Hotel in Lilongwe on Friday, President Arthur Kawelama made a commitment to lead the club in serving the underprivileged communities.

Kawelama said education and health are fundamental aspects of humanity in Malawi and it is their obligation to give those sectors a deserving attention in order to make the difference.

“Under my leadership, we will fight tooth and nail to address some challenges affecting these sectors. We are taking a responsibility to serve the underprivileged and through team work, I believe we will achieve more.

“I am very happy that I have been inducted as a president for this new club for a period of one year, this position is very challenging because it gives an opportunity to lead leaders within the club and also to serve our communities by targeting the less fortunate. With the motto ‘Service above self’ I will work to the best of my abilities,” he said

Sponsored by the Rotary Club of Lilongwe, the club has joined over 50 clubs that are having fellowship and serving the community, in Malawi.

In his remarks, Rotary Club of Lilongwe president Rotarian Vincent Sikelo said the coming of RCLCC increases the number of clubs in Malawi to seven and according to statistics, it increases membership in district 9210-Malawi, Northern Mozambique, Zambia and Zimbabwe from 66 to 67 clubs.

Sikelo advised the new club members to build their passion towards service and serve the communities around them.

He further urged Malawians to join Rotary clubs and make a difference in reaching out to the less privileged and also make a contribution in the development of the country.

Presiding over the commissioning of the club, District Governor of District 9210 comprising of Malawi, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Zambia, Rotarian Victor Mensah said Rotary provides a platform for networking saying it brings various professionals together for a common goal.

Mensah further urged all the members of the new club to capitalize on the little they have to serve the unfortunate community.