Ace Dirty announces release of new album “Chilomoni Baby”

By Roy Kafoteka

Dancehall singer/songwriter Ace Dirty has announced that his new album “Chilomoni Baby”, will drop on 22nd November.

Writing on his social media, the Blantyre based artist made the official announcement to the public.

Coming in as another full-blessed project after a mid-hiatus, Ace Dirty promised nothing short of amazing work from the new album.

He said: “I really appreciate the love and support so far. This album means so much to me. I have sacrificed so much to make it come to life. It’s been an incredible journey. I hope it resonates with you all when it drops”.

Not a new name to the Malawian music scene, Ace has been around long enough, crafting his music and making collaborations with some of Malawi’s finest acts on singles like; Desert Eagle “Do Good” (ft. Ace Dirty & D Real), Fredokiss “Marathon” (ft. Ace Dirty), and Young Kay “Kuusumana” (ft. Ace Dirty). His style is unorthodox and he is always pushing boundaries with an unstoppable creative drive.

Some of the songs already released from the album, and that have been enjoying airplay include, “Fela Kuti” (produced by Dizzo and Jah Rhyno).

Other names featuring from the album are Krazie G, K-1$mollet, Crispy MW and X-Pat.