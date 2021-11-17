Dowa woman in cooler for stealing goat

Police at Mponela in Dowa District are keeping in custody a 42-year-old woman identified as Esinta Mateyu for allegedly stealing a goat valued at K45, 000.

Mponela Police Station Public Relations Officer sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that Mateyu committed the offence on 4 November, 2021 at around 19:00 hours at Nyangu village in the District.

The owner of the goat after realizing that his goat was missing started searching around Nyangu village and surrounding villagers.

On November 6, the owner of the goat received information that Esinta Mateyu was offering for sale a goat and that the goat is at her father’s kraal.

“Upon receiving the information, the owner went to Esinta’s father kraal and found his goat and upon asking the father to Esinta he revealed that Esinta is the one who brought the goat there,” said Msadala.

The owner reported the matter to Mtengowanthenga Police unit which led to the arrest of Esinta.

She will appear before court soon to answer charges of theft of goat which contravenes section 281 of the penal code.

Esinta Mateyu hails from Nyangu village in the area of Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.