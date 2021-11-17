Chilima to represent Chakwera at World Expo, Comesa summit

Vice President Saulos Chilima will represent President Lazarus Chakwera at the World Expo in United Arab Emirates and at the Comesa heads of state summit in Egypt.

A statement from the office of the vice president says Chilima has left for Dubai this morning through Chileka Airport ion Blantyre.

Chilima is expected to be at the Expo for the Malawi National Day on 20th November 2021 during which Malawian products, cultural assets and innovations will be displayed to potential investors.

He will address the Expo as well as old several entanglements with potential investors.

The 2020 World Expo in Dubai opened on 31 October and will end on 31 March.

Malawi has a pavilion at the Expo showcasing Malawian products and services led by the Malawi Investment and Trade Centre.

After attending the Expo, Chilima will travel to Egypt on 21st November where he will attend the Comesa heads of state summit where he has been delegated by Chakwera.

The summit is slated for 23 November and the Vice President is expected to return home on 26 November.

Chilima’s foreign trip comes after President Chakwera was criticised by various quarters for undertaking various trips instead of delegating some of the engagements to other government officials.

From 19 October to 5 November Chakwera was outside the country on a trip which took him to Kenya, Dubai and Scotland. The Malawi leader also travelled to South Africa on 14 November and returned home on 15 November.