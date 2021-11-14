Chakwera leaves for South Africa today

A week after he returned home from a 19-day foreign trip, Malawi President, Lazarus Chakwera, will be back on the plane today as he travels to South Africa.

The Malawi leader will depart the Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 2pm for Durban, South Africa where he will attend the 2nd Intra -Africa Trade Fair.

The fair will take place from 15 November to 21 November but Chakwera will return home tomorrow.

The Trade Fair is organised by the African Import-Export Bank (Afreximbank) in collaboration with the African Union and the Secretariat of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

Malawi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday that the conference is a unique and valuable platform for trade businesses to access an integrated Africa market of over 1.2 billion people with a GDP of over US$2.5 trillion cr4ated under AfCFTA.

“The meeting will enable Malawi to establish a business to business and business to government exchange for business transactions and advisory services,” reads part of the statement.

Speaking about the trip on Tuesday (9 November), President Chakwera, who is also chairperson of the Southern African Development Community (SADC), said he was invited by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to attend the trade expo.

“The trade expo will afford Malawi an opportunity to meet with Investors and financing institutions. This administration will leave no stone unturned to bring trade and investment into this economy so that the sacrifices you are making will one day pay dividends,” said Chakwera.

From 19 October to 5 November, President Chakwera also travelled to Kenya, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Scotland. He returned to Malawi on 6 November.