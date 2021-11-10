Airtel gives K25 million to Malawi National Team

Airtel Malawi has given K25 million to the Malawi National Football Team to be used for the Flames’ Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) participation in Cameroon next year.

The company’s Managing Director, Charles Kamoto, announced this in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

Out of the amount, K2.5 million is for the Kuipatsa Moto Golf Tournament that happened last month and another K2.5 million towards the Kuipatsa Moto Fundraising Dinner which is yet to take place.

The remaining K20 million is for general purpose for the Flames.

Kamoto said Airtel Malawi is connected to football and the company has made the donation to boost the morale of the team.

“We believe the money will go a long way in their preparations and possibly lead to success at AFCON,” said Kamoto.

He added that players have a duty to lift up the national flag at the AFCON but they may not be able to do everything.

“We also have a duty to do a part, which we have done today, and together we can lift the flag of Malawi very high,” said Kamoto.

FAM Vice President and Chairperson of the Flames Resource Mobilisation Taskforce Justice Jabbar Alide received the donation on behalf of FAM.

He said it is one the biggest single donations received under the Kuyipatsa Flames Moto campaign.

“So, we are very happy and grateful to Airtel for this gesture,” said Alide.

He added that the campaign is proceeding well as the taskforce has so far raised about K100 million although it is remaining with K350 million to reach its target.