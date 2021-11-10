Seed-co Lilongwe open golf tournament tees off on Thursday

The Seed-co Lilongwe open golf tournament which will be held from Thursday to Sunday, 14 November, will attract professional golfers from Kenya, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Zambia, Uganda and Swaziland.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe on Monday, Seed-co Malawi Limited Commercial Director Gift Kawamba said everything is set for the tournament and as Seed-co they are excited to sponsor such a big tournament.

“You know we are bringing in 47 professional golfers and that’s something I can say is a very big achievement.

“You know these golfers move from country to country playing golf and in Malawi they never used to come but now they have started coming because of Lilongwe open golf tournament. We have organised this tournament and we feel that now we are now part of the bigger picture where professional golfers are recognising that there is golf in Malawi,” said Kawamba.

Kawamba also noted that they have come up with interesting prizes for professional golfers and they are giving out a total of 15,000 US dollars to winners.

“What happens is that the top 10 in the professional category are the ones who are going to partake that because we are bringing in everyone from women section, Juniors, and even the male. In each and every category people will be going away with prizes. We have had partners that have come through, we have Toyota Malawi who are giving us a Toyota Starlet, the one who will get a hole in 1 will win the Toyota Starlet and the value of Toyota Starlet is MWK 21,888,000.00.

“So, there are so many things that are coming up, I am sure it will be very exciting for golfers to ensure that they win these prizes and at the same time play good golf,” said Kawamba.

In his remarks, Professional Golfers Association of Malawi (PGAMW) Vice President Patridge Shycal said the stage is almost set now and they have registered quite a number of professional golfers travelling from different parts of Africa.

“So far we have 47 professional golfers who have confirmed their participation in this coming tournament Seed-co tournament, you may wish to know that we have several countries like South Africa, Zimbabwe, Kenya, Uganda Zambia and Swaziland, these are countries that have expressed interest and confirmed their participation,” said Shycal.

Lilongwe Golf Club Secretary Jochebed Mpanga said as LGC they are fully prepared considering that this is a major tournament where they are hosting golfers from different countries and even local golfers and the course is in good condition.

He added that the greens are in perfect form and it is their hope that all the golfers will enjoy the game.

One of the professional golfers who is From Zimbabwe Robison Chinhoi said he is very ready for the tournament and he came to Malawi early to practise. He added that he expects to win the tournament.