Cameroon’s Kunde Malong ruled out of Friday clash against Malawi

Pierre Kunde Malong has picked up a muscle problem that will keep him out for two to three weeks.

The Cameroonian will miss his country’s final two 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers games against Malawi and the Ivory Coast.

Just like the cases of center-back Harold Moukoudi and midfielder Yvan Neyou, Cameroon have another injury situation in the build-up to their final two 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers games against Malawi and the Ivory Coast.

Pierre Kunde Malong of Greek side Olympiakos picked up a knee problem while on duty with his club on Sunday evening in a Greek Super League game against Linikos Nikaia.

Kunde who made just his second start of the season picked up a 41st minute injury and was replaced in the game his side ended up winning by 1-0 thanks to a 17th minute strike from Giorgos Masouras.

Though the extent of the injury is yet to be communicated by the club, the ex-Granada and Atletico Madrid man is expected to be kept out for two to three weeks as he recovers from the muscular problem.

The injury to the versatile midfielder amount to two major midfield absences for Cameroon’s trainer, António Conceiçao.

The rest of the 26 players retained by the Portuguese trainer will continue arriving camp in Yaounde this Monday as they continue preparations for departure to South Africa on Thursday.

Cameroon will take on the Flames of Malawi on November 13 and the Elephants of Ivory Coast three days later.

Cameroon is hoping to use the qualifiers to return to the World Cup, and make an eighth appearance in the tournament while the Ivory Coast is keen on getting a fourth ticket to the global showpiece by reaching the play-offs after a good result in the Match-Day six fixture.

Indomitable Lions train in Japoma

The Elephants of Ivory Coast who have won three and played a draw in one of their four outings are topping Group D of the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers by a point ahead of their final two games against Mozambique and Cameroon. The Lions are a point off leaders after picking three wins in four.

Kunde who has played four of the previous World Cup qualifiers games will be missed in the next two but will recover in time for the AFCON.

