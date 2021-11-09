Eight arrested in Mangochi for operating initiation camp

Police in Mangochi have arrested eight people who were found conducting initiation camp for four children aged from 4 to 6 years.

Publicist for Mangochi Police Station Amina Tepani Daudi said the suspects, four men and four women, were arrested last night at Mwanjombe Village Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.

Daudi added that the suspects include Village Head Mwanjombe, two initiation camp commanders and parents.

“According to the District Commissioner Raphael Piringu, he was tipped off by concerned citizens that last weekend the suspects withdrew some of the children from school in order to be initiated,” she explained

The matter was reported to Police whereby Mobile Police Officers (Malamia Camp) stormed the camp and arrested the perpetrators for violating by-laws concerning initiation ceremonies which were put in place by the DC’s office.

The suspects who have also violated a right to education will appear before court for contravening section 80 as read with section 83 of Child Care, Protection and Justice Act which attracts maximum penalty of 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.